Three Die Whilst Positive For COVID-19 While Cases Drop To Lowest In 41 Days

Three persons have died while positive for COVID-19, Malta’s health authorities have announced. Two men, aged 86 and 93, and a woman aged 88.

The national death toll for COVID-19 is now at 550.

A total of 169 new cases were found in Malta over the last 24 hours alongside 327 recoveries. There are 100 people in Mater Dei Hospital testing positive for the virus, four of whom are receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ITU).

There are currently 2, 972 active cases on the island, meaning that today marks the lowest active case rate seen in the last 41 days.

