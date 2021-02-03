د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Three Patients Die From COVID-19 As 138 New Cases Are Found In Malta

Author profile image

By

There have been another three COVID-19-related deaths in Malta over the last 24 hours.

Two males aged 68 and 84 died of the virus while in Mater Dei, while a female aged 90 died while at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital.

Malta also confirmed 138 new COVID-19 cases alongside 190 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced.

When it comes to the current inoculation drive, 30,252 doses have been administered in total so far. Of that number, 4,891 were second doses.

Active cases dropped slightly from yesterday, and now sit at 2,610.

What do you make of today’s numbers?

READ NEXT: AstraZeneca Vaccines To Arrive Next Week And Only Given To 18 To 55-Year-Olds, Chris Fearne Confirms

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?