Three Patients Die From COVID-19 As 138 New Cases Are Found In Malta

There have been another three COVID-19-related deaths in Malta over the last 24 hours.

Two males aged 68 and 84 died of the virus while in Mater Dei, while a female aged 90 died while at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital.

Malta also confirmed 138 new COVID-19 cases alongside 190 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced.

When it comes to the current inoculation drive, 30,252 doses have been administered in total so far. Of that number, 4,891 were second doses.

Active cases dropped slightly from yesterday, and now sit at 2,610.