Three People Die From COVID-19 As 100 New Cases Found And 157 More People Recover In Malta

Three people have died while testing positive from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

Two of the late patients were males, aged 77 and 93, and the third was a female, aged 77. Currently, 282 people have died from COVID-19 related complications.

Over the same period, 100 new cases were found on the island alongside 157 more recoveries.

This brings Malta’s active cases down to 2,341.

37,586 doses of vaccinations have been given out so far, with 8,749 of them being second doses.