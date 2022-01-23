Time For Discussion On Treating COVID-19 Like Flu, Prime Minister Robert Abela Says

The time has come for the country to start discussing whether COVID-19 should start being treated like the flu or other seasonal viruses, Prime Minister Robert Abela said.

Abela, who was speaking at a party activity in Gozo, referenced a similar debate currently taking place in Spain as to whether the pandemic, which has plagued the world for more than two years, should start being treated as endemic.

The Prime Minister was bullish in his predictions for the pandemic, telling the audience that the indications for spring and summer are extremely positive.

He did confirm that further measures, which have proven controversial, will be lifted next week. Abela did back them, however, saying that they had the desired effect of increasing booster doses.

He added that businesses concerned that institutions are being overzealous should complain directly to him.

Abela, who was critical of the PN’s criticism of the government’s handling of the pandemic, said that his government always viewed the pandemic as a marathon not a sprint, providing people with the support whenever they needed it.

He said the PN has flip-flopped on the COVID-19 issue according to whatever the sentiment is on social media, telling supporters that the PN wanted a lockdown just months ago.