Tombla Party In Ħamrun Broken Up As Elderly People Heard Moaning ‘Let Us Live Our Lives’

Transport Malta’s enforcement unit broke up a tombla party at a Ħamrun bingo ball this afternoon for being in blatant breach of COVID-19 social distancing rules.

TVM reported that the party took place in a hall in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp and that around 60 people were present, the vast majority of whom were elderly.

A poster advertising the tombla party could also be seen on the establishment’s door.

As they were escorted out of the building, some people could be heard complaining about the enforcement, saying things like: “It’s not as though we killed anyone” or “We have a few days left to live, let us live.”

Fines for illegal event organisers were recently doubled from €3,000 to €6,000 as part of a raft of new COVID-19 restrictions. ONE News reported that the organiser of the tombla party was indeed fined.

Cover photo: TVM

