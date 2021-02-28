Tomorrow’s Anti-Piovra Protest In Line With COVID-19 Rules, Repubblika Insists

They said people who are feeling unwell should stay at home and that protestors must remain seated at all times.

However, in a statement, the organisers said they’ve notified the police to acquire a permit and the protest will be compliant with the requirements and guidelines from the health authorities.

This has led to criticism of the protest, which is set to take place in front of Parliament at 5pm tomorrow.

Malta has registered high COVID-19 cases in recent days, with the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases currently at 208, the highest it’s been since the start of the pandemic.

Tomorrow’s scheduled protest against the ‘mafia state’ is in line with national COVID-19 regulations, organisers Repubblika, OccupyJustice, and Manuel Delia have said.

Some chairs will be provided to elderly people and people with mobility problems, but everyone else is being asked to bring folding chairs, cushions or blankets.

They said that people living within the same ‘bubble’ can stay together in groups no larger than six people, and that every bubble must stay two metres apart from other individuals or groups. Everyone must wear a mask at all times and people are encouraged to bring hand sanitisers with them and avoid touching their faces.

No food or drink should be consumed during the protest and smoking should be avoided, whistles are not to be used, and everyone is expected to follow instructions from the organisers.

The protest was called in the wake of developments in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, with police arresting and prosecuting Jamie Vella and Robert Agius, who are suspected of providing the explosive device which killed the journalist.

Police commissioner Angelo Gafa has said that, based on current evidence, every suspect in Caruana Galizia’s murder has now been apprehended, although investigations into other crimes related to the murder are ongoing.

“We’re truly angry at how [Prime Minister] Robert Abela is rushing to close this case by using the guilty admission of one of the assassins as some kind of proof that the state is doing its duty,” Repubblika, OccupyJustice and Manuel Delia said.

“This self-congratulation isn’t justifiable at all, and is being used to blindfold the public and make them forget about the impunity politicians still enjoy for the corruption they committed and who benefited from the murder of a journalist who was killed for exposing them.”

“The government is still insisting that everything can stop when the assassins are caught, but the plot to kill Daphne took place for the profit of the mafia piovra which has seized the country.”

Cover photo: A recent protest organised by Repubblika calling for the resignation of former parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar

Do you intend to attend the protest tomorrow?