Travel, Nightclubs, Sport Events, And Casinos Still Subject To Malta’s COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements 

Sports events, casinos, nightclubs and travel will still be subject to Malta’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate requirements in February and will not form part of a wealth of activities no longer subject to the measures.

Earlier tonight, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne announced that as of 7th February, vaccine certificates will no longer be obligatory to enter restaurants, snack bars or kazini.

From 14th February, the vaccine certificate rules will be scrapped for bars, gyms, and pools.

However, under rules, people who aren’t adequately vaccinated will still not be allowed to enter sports events, casinos, nightclubs, or be able to travel.

Certificates are only valid for adults who received the first vaccine cycle within the past three months or their booster within the past nine months. Under-18s, who aren’t eligible for the booster, will be able to enter the above establishments after having received their first vaccine cycle.

The rules have proven to be extremely controversial, with the Nationalist Party striking out against them, hundreds of people taking to the streets in protest, and a court case filed.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the time has come to start discussing whether COVID-19 should be treated like the flu, the common cold or other seasonal viruses.

What do you think of the decision?