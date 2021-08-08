د . إAEDSRر . س

Two COVID-19 Patients Die As Active Cases Drop Below 1,000

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped to 945 after 59 new patients and 170 recoveries were recorded.

Two COVID-19 patients have died, a 77-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman. The total number of deaths is now at 426.

The number of hospitalisations is now at 32, four of whom are in the ITU.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 08•08•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Sunday, August 8, 2021

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

