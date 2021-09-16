د . إAEDSRر . س

Two COVID-19 Patients Die With Active Cases Dropping To 696

Two COVID-19 patients have died, the Health Ministry has announced.

The patients, two men aged 67 and 74, were the fatalities.

During the same time period, 25 new cases were found alongside 45 new recoveries.

There are 22 people currently being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with four of them in the ITU.

Active cases are now at 696.

