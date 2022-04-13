Two Die Whilst COVID-19 Positive As Active Cases In Malta Continue To Decrease

Two people have died while testing positive for COVID-19 in Malta over the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 669.

A total of 408 new cases of the virus were also found during the same time frame alongside 702 more recoveries.

This means active cases have gone down to 8,683.

A number of COVID-19 restrictions are being removed this week, with masks in school being the latest rule to be scrapped. The scrapping of the rule came into force on 13th April.

Tag someone who needs to see today’s numbers