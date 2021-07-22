Two Doses Of Pfizer And AstraZeneca Vaccine Effective Against Delta Variant, Study Finds

A medical study has found that two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine are nearly as effective against the Delta variant of COVID-19 as they are against the original Alpha variant of the virus.

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicines, found that two doses of Pfizer’s shot are 88% effective at preventing symptomatic disease from the highly-transmissable Delta variant, compared to 93.7% against the Alpha variant.

Two shots of AstraZeneca vaccine are 67% effective against the Delta variant and 74.5% effective against the Alpha variant.

“Only modest differences in vaccine effectiveness were noted with the Delta variant as compared with the Alpha variant after the receipt of two vaccine doses,” Public Health England researchers wrote in the study.

However, the study also reiterated that a single shot isn’t enough to offer high protection – and that one dose of Pfizer’s vaccine was 36% effective, and one dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine was around 30% effective.

“Our finding of reduced effectiveness after the first dose would support efforts to maximise vaccine uptake with two doses among vulnerable groups in the context of circulation of the Delta variant,” the researchers said.

