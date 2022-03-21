Two Men Die While COVID-19 Positive As 251 New Cases Recorded In Malta

Malta has recorded 251 new COVID-19 cases and 82 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health authorities have announced.

Two males, aged 79-years-old and 85-years-old, unfortunately, died while COVID-19 positive.

The total number of active cases is now at 2,539, while the total number of deaths has reached 624.

The number of patients in the hospital is 54 of whom one is receiving care in ITU.