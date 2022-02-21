Two Men Die While Positive For COVID-19 As 74 New Cases Found In Malta

Two males have died while COVID-19 positive in Malta, the island’s health authorities have confirmed.

The men were aged 68 and 78.

74 new COVID-19 cases were found on the island over the last 24 hours, alongside 123 new recoveries.

There are 47 people currently being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with three of those in intensive care.

There are 765 active cases on the island.