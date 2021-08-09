Two More COVID-19 Patients Die But Active Cases Continue To Drop
Two COVID-19 patients have died over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced amid a continuing drop in active cases.
Today’s figures show 56 new cases and 121 recoveries recorded. This puts the number of active cases at 878.
The two patients who died were a 63-year-old male and a 71-year-old female.
The number of hospitalisations has increased to 38, five of whom are in the ITU.
Vaccinations remain high with 396,160 people now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
