Two More COVID-19 Patients Die But Active Cases Continue To Drop

Two COVID-19 patients have died over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced amid a continuing drop in active cases.

Today’s figures show 56 new cases and 121 recoveries recorded. This puts the number of active cases at 878.

The two patients who died were a 63-year-old male and a 71-year-old female.

The number of hospitalisations has increased to 38, five of whom are in the ITU.

Vaccinations remain high with 396,160 people now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.