Two people have died from COVID-19 related issues, Malta’s health authorities have said, bringing the national death toll up to 433. The 62-year-old female and a 91-year-old male passed away in Mater Dei.

54 new cases were found over the last 24 hours alongside 57 recoveries. That means active cases have dropped to 604.

There have been a total of 34,001 total recoveries.