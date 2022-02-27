Two Persons Die Whilst COVID-19 Positive Amid 56 New Cases In Malta

Malta has recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health authorities have announced.

One male, aged 76-years-old, and one female aged 86 years, unfortunately, died while COVID-19 positive.

The total number of active cases is now at 714, while the total number of deaths has reached 604.

The number of patients in the hospital is 35 of whom three are receiving care in ITU.