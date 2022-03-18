د . إAEDSRر . س

Two Women Die While Positive With COVID-19 As 301 New Cases Found In Malta

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Two women have died while testing positive for COVID-19 in Malta, the island’s health authorities have confirmed.

The women were aged 78 and 90, bringing the island’s death toll to 621.

Another 301 new cases of the virus were found on the island alongside 87 new recoveries, with active cases rising to 2,073.

However, when it comes to cases receiving medical care, only 46 people are currently being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with one of them receiving intensive care.

Tag someone who needs to see today’s numbers 

READ NEXT: 'I'll Try Not To Overdo It': Ian Borg Shares Personal Update From London Ahead Of Upcoming Surgeries

Johnathan is an award-winning Maltese journalist interested in social justice, politics, minority issues, music and food. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All