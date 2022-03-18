Two Women Die While Positive With COVID-19 As 301 New Cases Found In Malta

Two women have died while testing positive for COVID-19 in Malta, the island’s health authorities have confirmed.

The women were aged 78 and 90, bringing the island’s death toll to 621.

Another 301 new cases of the virus were found on the island alongside 87 new recoveries, with active cases rising to 2,073.

However, when it comes to cases receiving medical care, only 46 people are currently being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with one of them receiving intensive care.