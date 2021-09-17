Vaccinated Maltese Man STILL Faces Hotel Quarantine As Health Authorities Don’t Recognise His Certificate 

Malta may have updated its quarantine rules this week, but some Maltese people still face the prospect of being forced to spend two weeks at a hotel upon their return to the island, even if they have been vaccinated.

Kevin Zammit, a Maltese national who lives in the Philippines and has been fully vaccinated with Pfizer’s jab there, spoke to Lovin Malta about his frustrations as the new travel rules come into effect today.

“Those of us who don’t hold a vaccine certificate recognised by the Maltese health authorities must quarantine at a miserable hotel like prisoners and pay €100 a day,” he said.

“I have been fully vaccinated here in the Philippines with an EMA-approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, however the Maltese government has yet to approve the vaccination certificates of countries like the Philippines.”

“I live alone in Malta, I am endangering nobody and yet even though I am vaccinated they are forcing me to accept the Hotel Quarantine. If you try to fill in the request form, you must approve that should you not be entitled to quarantine at home you are agreeing to do so in the designated hotels.”