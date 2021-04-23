Vaccinations Of Over 40s In Malta Is Now Open As Cases Continue To Decline
The vaccinations of over 40s in Malta has officially been opened up as the cohort joins the queue of citizens currently eligible for a vaccination.
This follows an announcement by Health Minister Chris Fearne on Wednesday who, during the inauguration of a new primary health clinic in Birkirkara, also added that by Friday 300,000 vaccine doses would have been distributed.
Over 40s are now able to register on the vaccine sign-up portal, which can be found here.
With the introduction of over 40s being able to register for a vaccine, Malta should continue to see a decline in new COVID-19 cases as the country steadily heads towards herd immunity.
However, it is still uncertain whether the one-jab Johnson & Johnson will speed up the rate of reaching herd immunity once it has been introduced.
Nevertheless, Malta has seen a larger proportion of recoveries to new cases in the past week, with 33 new cases and 36 recoveries found yesterday – potentially indicating a trend towards lower cases as the vaccination process steadily progresses.
