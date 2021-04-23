Vaccinations Of Over 40s In Malta Is Now Open As Cases Continue To Decline

The vaccinations of over 40s in Malta has officially been opened up as the cohort joins the queue of citizens currently eligible for a vaccination.

This follows an announcement by Health Minister Chris Fearne on Wednesday who, during the inauguration of a new primary health clinic in Birkirkara, also added that by Friday 300,000 vaccine doses would have been distributed.

Over 40s are now able to register on the vaccine sign-up portal, which can be found here.