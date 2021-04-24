Viral Message Falsely Tells Over 40s They Can Turn Up For A Vaccine Without An Appointment

People around Malta have been receiving messages falsely informing over 40s will soon be able to turn up at a COVID-19 vaccination centre without an appointment.

The viral message says that in ten days’ time, over 40s will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine if they turn up at vaccination centres in Gudja, Għaxaq, Birgu, Santa Venera, St Paul’s Bay and Qawra between 10am and 1:30pm without an appointment.

This is not true. While Malta recently opened its vaccination drive to over 40s, these people must book an appointment by visiting vaccin.gov.mt and filling in their personal details.

Alternatively, they can send an SMS with their ID card number to 99180045 (for vaccinations in Malta) or 99180044 (for vaccinations in Gozo).

