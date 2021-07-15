Walk-In Vaccination Unit’s Are Officially Opening In Malta

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne announced the official dates and locations yesterday on his Instagram.

Walk-in vaccination mobile clinics have been introduced in Malta, with the first one opening its doors this coming Monday.

The clinics will be open from 9 am till noon and the first location will be at the Technopark in Mosta.

The six dates that have been announced span over the next two weeks.

Besides the one taking place on the 19th, there will be a clinic on the 21st Near Żejtun Parish Church, on the 23rd Near St. Julian’s Police Station and on the 27th, 28th, and 29th in Valletta in front of Parliament.

Residents will not need to secure an appointment but they must present their Identity Card or any form of identification documentation along with proof of Maltese residency upon arrival.

Children under the age of 16 can also get the jab at these clinics but they must be accompanied by a guardian who can consent to the vaccine and present proof of identification.

Malta has been ahead of the European scene when it comes to vaccination administration and this new initiative should only speed up the process.

Will you be taking your jab at one of these clinics?