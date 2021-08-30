WATCH: A Week Later And Government Is Still Silent On How Schools Will Reopen, PN Candidate Julie Zahra Warns

It has been over a week since Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that all schools, from kindergarten up until university, will reopen their doors. Still, the government has failed to issue any guidelines on the reopening or COVID-19 protocols, one PN candidate has warned. “We have a lot of parents, educators, and students who are worried,” Julie Zahra said in a video uploaded to Facebook.

Għaddiet ġimgħa mindu tkellimt fuq it-tħassib ta’ eluf ta’ studenti, ġenituri u edukaturi dwar il-ftuħ tas-sena skolastika f’Settembru u għadna ma smajna xejn.Partit Nazzjonalista Bernard Grech Posted by JulieZahra.mt on Sunday, August 29, 2021

Zahra, a teacher by profession, first called on the government to publish reopening guidelines without further delay soon after Abela’s announcement. Her appeals have since fallen on deaf ears. She also noted concerns expressed by the Malta Union of Teachers that it is also unaware as to how schools will reopen and what the procedure will entail. Vulnerable students have been left in the dark, Zahra warned. “These students haven’t sat on their school desks in almost two years and they still do not know what is happening,” she said.