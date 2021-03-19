WATCH: DJ Calls Out Students For Partying Till 4am In Balluta Despite Police Visits

“Almost every single night those same students from the same language school accommodation make all this mess!” she said. “Completely drunk, throwing things out of the balcony, fighting on the pavement, bringing people in in the middle of the night, screaming and singing non-stop!”

Mar Escalda published two videos she took from her window at around 4am, one showing the accommodation block silent as police turned up and the second one showing them partying again right after the police left.

A Malta-based DJ has published videos of English language students partying at their accommodation in the early hours of the morning, undeterred by frequent police visits.

“How can we sleep like this? And also, why can they do all these parties while the entertainment industry suffers in bankruptcy? We might as well just open everything and let people live their normal lives then!”

“Police came 100 times and 100 times they pretended to be quiet again to start all their noise and mess again. I feel like I’m living in a ghetto area! This has to stop! We need to sleep in Balluta Bay! I can hear them screaming from my bed!

“If police don’t sort this out this school has to take responsibility!”

Mar told Lovin Malta that the situation is extremely unfair on restaurants, bars and nightclubs, many of whom risk bankruptcy as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

She tried contacting the school but failed to get through as it’s a public holiday.

“Tonight these kids will do it all over again most probably,” she warned.

Malta went into quasi-lockdown last week following a surge in COVID-19 cases, with restaurants, schools, and non-essential shops and services all forced to close their doors until at least 11th April.

Private gatherings have also been severely limited to a maximum of two households.

Have you witnessed similar scenes since Malta was placed into quasi-lockdown?