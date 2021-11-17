WATCH: Edward Zammit Lewis Takes Off His Mask In Parliament BECAUSE He’s Feeling Sick 

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis strangely decided to remove his mask in Parliament because he was feeling sick.

Zammit Lewis kept his mask on throughout most of the committee meeting but decided to remove it towards the end because he had the flu.

“Then you’d better keep the mask on,” PN MP Therese Comodini Cachia remarked, reminding him of public health advice.

“It’s just a runny nose, no big deal,” the minister said as he sneezed. “What else can I do? I’ll just do my duties as best as possible under the circumstances.”