WATCH: Edward Zammit Lewis Takes Off His Mask In Parliament BECAUSE He’s Feeling Sick
Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis strangely decided to remove his mask in Parliament because he was feeling sick.
Zammit Lewis kept his mask on throughout most of the committee meeting but decided to remove it towards the end because he had the flu.
“Then you’d better keep the mask on,” PN MP Therese Comodini Cachia remarked, reminding him of public health advice.
“It’s just a runny nose, no big deal,” the minister said as he sneezed. “What else can I do? I’ll just do my duties as best as possible under the circumstances.”
Although Malta has lifted several COVID-19 restrictions, mask-wearing rules appear to be in a state of limbo.
The law still obliges people to wear masks at all times in indoor public places, and outdoors in groups of more than two fully vaccinated people.
However, it’s become a dead letter law at this point, with several people, including major politicians openly flouting it.
Malta’s COVID-19 situation remains stable. Despite a recent spike in new cases, only 15 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, three of whom are receiving intensive care. The most recent COVID-19 related death was recorded on 2nd November.
Health authorities are attributing this success to extremely high uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine, with over 82,000 people now having received the booster.
