Watch: ‘I Can’t Breathe’: Malta’s Youngest Children Speak Out Against Mask-Wearing In Schools
Some of Malta’s youngest children have strongly spoken out against the mandatory mask-wearing rule which has been in place in schools for more than two years now.
The interviews, titled ‘Unmask the kids’ and featuring primary school children, were uploaded by Island Bebe Malta, which is a local platform specialising in parenting issues in Malta.
“When we wear masks to school, I don’t enjoy it as much because I don’t hear so well. And during the break, when I speak, they don’t hear me. I just end up not speaking at all,” another child said.
“My teacher doesn’t hear me,” one child said.
“I don’t feel comfortable because I’ll be playing, and I accidentally remove it and then I have to put it back on. I can’t breathe with it,” another child said.
“It’s been two whole years since our children have seen the faces of their friends at school. Since they could understand their teachers, or be heard by their peers,” the video description reads.
This comes after recent news on COVID-19 measures – saying that masks in schools might be removed in April, given that the situation improves. Meanwhile, mass public events are happening all over the island, from mass rallies to parties and standing events.
“It’s time to #UnmaskTheKids,” it calls.
Do you think mask-wearing should be made optional?