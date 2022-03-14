Watch: ‘I Can’t Breathe’: Malta’s Youngest Children Speak Out Against Mask-Wearing In Schools

Some of Malta’s youngest children have strongly spoken out against the mandatory mask-wearing rule which has been in place in schools for more than two years now.

The interviews, titled ‘Unmask the kids’ and featuring primary school children, were uploaded by Island Bebe Malta, which is a local platform specialising in parenting issues in Malta.

“When we wear masks to school, I don’t enjoy it as much because I don’t hear so well. And during the break, when I speak, they don’t hear me. I just end up not speaking at all,” another child said.