WATCH: Karl Bonaci Says He’ll Probably Keep Wearing Masks When They’re No Longer Mandatory

F Living host Karl Bonaci has said he’ll probably keep wearing a face mask in certain conditions, even when the law making them mandatory everywhere is eventually relaxed.

Ahead of his show today, Bonaci referred to a small anti-mask protest which took place in Sliema yesterday.

“They said mask-wearing doesn’t make sense but I think it helped prevent both COVID-19, and common colds,” he said. “It’s a good thing in my opinion, and speaking for myself I’ll probably keep using it afterwards if, for example, I’m in a queue, on a bus, on holiday or in a crowd of people.”

“We’ve learned of the benefits of masks and no wonder people in Asian countries have been using them for ages. We used to laugh at them but I think the truth is that the masks protect us.”

Amidst a debate on whether Malta should relax its rigid mask-wearing laws, particularly when outdoors, Bonaci urged people to wear them, arguing that they’re affordable, breathable and not bothersome.

Indeed, he said he used to ‘double-mask’, while he met a person who would ‘triple-mask’ as a precaution.

“We must all make another effort or we’ll all suffer,” he concluded.

Do you intend to keep wearing your mask once it’s no longer mandatory to do so?

