WATCH: Karl Bonaci Says He’ll Probably Keep Wearing Masks When They’re No Longer Mandatory

F Living host Karl Bonaci has said he’ll probably keep wearing a face mask in certain conditions, even when the law making them mandatory everywhere is eventually relaxed.

Ahead of his show today, Bonaci referred to a small anti-mask protest which took place in Sliema yesterday.

“They said mask-wearing doesn’t make sense but I think it helped prevent both COVID-19, and common colds,” he said. “It’s a good thing in my opinion, and speaking for myself I’ll probably keep using it afterwards if, for example, I’m in a queue, on a bus, on holiday or in a crowd of people.”