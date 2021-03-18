د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Malta Confirms 243 New COVID-19 Cases As Two Patients Die And 334 Recover

Malta has confirmed 234 new COVID-19 cases, as two more patients, a 75-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, died at Mater Dei and 334 recovered.

The new cases emerged from a total of 4,760 swab tests which were carried out over the past 24 hours.

Active cases currently stand at 3,034, a decline from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccinations has increased to 133,871, out of which 41,621 are second doses.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver her press conference this afternoon, a day earlier than usual because tomorrow is a public holiday.

