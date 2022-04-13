Watch: Malta Definitely Won’t Accept A China-Style Total Lockdown, Charmaine Gauci Says  

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has distanced herself from China’s total lockdown, arguing that such a drastic measure to control the spread of COVID-19 wouldn’t be culturally accepted in Malta.

“China always had a different strategy and went for a zero-Covid approach, taking drastic measures even when they had a single case,” Gauci said on TVAM this morning.

“I think they took this decision to control the situation and one must also understand the country’s culture… certainly it wouldn’t be accepted in countries like Malta.”