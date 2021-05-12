WATCH: Malta Vs The World – Here’s A Timelapse Of The Islands’ Impressive Vaccine Roll-Out Since December

Much has been said of Malta’s impressive vaccine roll-out, but when you pull out from the national perspective we’re used to and look at the bigger, global picture, the whole thing gets even more impressive.

In a timelapse of global vaccine statistics shared by Health Minister Chris Fearne earlier today, Malta’s roll-out since December 2020 has shown a meteoric rise that has outperformed nearly every single country on the planet.

As it stands, in fact, only Israel – which hit the ground running and quickly put jabs in its citizens at a super-efficient rate – is ahead of the tiny Mediterranean islands. In fact, while Malta hit the impressive milestone of 61% of its population having received at least one vaccine dose earlier today, Israel reached that goal a month and a half ago, back on 3rd April.

But that’s not all as far as good news today is concerned. Just last night in Parliament, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that Malta is set to hit its herd immunity target – an eventuality Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said would arrive when the country gives out at least 70% first doses – by next week.

