WATCH: Malta’s General Public To Start Being Inoculated Sooner As Fourth, Single-Dose Vaccine Set To Arrive Next Month

Malta’s drive to inoculate as many people as soon as possible has just received another welcomed push thanks to a new vaccine arriving in a matter of weeks, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed last night.

“In March, we’re going to have the fourth vaccine, that of Johnson & Johnson,” Fearne announced last night on XTRA. “We have around 250,000 doses of that vaccine which we can add to the rest.”

The advantage to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as Fearne explained, is that you only need one dose to be considered protected from COVID-19.

“This means that, thanks to this vaccine and all the others, we’ll be in a much better position come April,” Fearne said.

When asked about what that means for the general public, Fearne had some hopeful projections to offer.

“The initial plan was to open vaccinations to the general public towards the end of May,” he said. “But since we’re already two weeks in advance and are getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March, we can approach even further.”

“This means we might not open up to the general public towards the end of May, but maybe even closer to the beginning of May,” Fearne finished.