WATCH: Mother Of Girl With Down Syndrome Makes Strong Plea To Maltese Health Authorities

“She will get tantrums that are hard to control if she’s placed in a [hotel] room. Please, this girl is used to being in a room where everything is hers. She can undergo quarantine 100% and you can check up on her whenever you like, but please give her space – not in that room but at home.”

“I’m requesting this from the bottom of my heart because only I know what my daughter suffers from,” Carmen Umanah said in a video with PN MP Ryan Callus.

The mother of a young girl with Down Syndrome has publicly urged the health authorities to allow her daughter to quarantine at home, instead of at a hotel when she returns to Malta from Nigeria.

From his end, Callus reiterated his call on the health authorities to see sense and give the young girl an exemption.

Rachel is the sister of Daniel Umanah, a Maltese fitness influencer who travelled to Nigeria with his family this summer to do charity work in his father’s hometown of Ikot Imoh after raising €18,000 from the public in a crowdfunding campaign.

However, he and his family have been told they will have to quarantine at an officially recognised hotel upon their return to Malta this week because Nigeria has been classified as a ‘dark red’ country.

He told Lovin Malta that it is a big injustice that his family isn’t allowed to quarantine at home whereas the Malta national football team was granted a full quarantine exemption following their recent return from Russia, which is also classified as ‘dark red’

“Why were they given an exception but we aren’t?” he asked. “We’re only one family, not 30 different families like them, and they’re not going to spend any time in quarantine while we’re asking to be quarantined at home.”

Do you think Rachel should be allowed to quarantine at home?