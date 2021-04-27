WATCH: PN’s Julie Zahra Open To ‘Domestic Vaccine Passports’ So Events Can Return To Malta

Zahra, a former Eurovision singer, played down concerns that such a system will be discriminatory against people who don’t get vaccinated.

“I’ll definitely 100% support any measures that can help return the situation to normality. So if this can in some way help bring these big events back, then why not?” she said, when questioned about the proposal in a recent interview with Lovin Malta.

New PN candidate Julie Zahra has come out in favour of a “domestic vaccine passport” system that would allow people to attend events if they can prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I understand that it’s a choice whether to get vaccinated or not but it think we should respect each other and get vaccinated,” she said. “At the end of the day I think we want to protect ourselves, but that’s my opinion… I’m in favour of any measures that need to be done in order to go back to normality.”

The likes of Israel and Denmark have recently rolled out a ‘vaccine pass’ app to allow people to return to establishments such as restaurants and gyms.

Through the system, you will be allowed entry you’ve been fully vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19 within the last 72 hours or been infected with the virus two to 12 weeks earlier.

Last February, the Malta Entertainment and Arts Association suggested ‘domestic vaccine passports’ as an option that could allow small-scale events to return.

Malta has so far shown no signs that it intends to introduce such a system domestically, but it will next month launch a vaccine certificate to facilitate travel to EU countries and non-EU countries Malta enters into bilateral agreements with.

Lovin Malta’s full interview with Julie Zahra can be seen below.