WATCH: Police Fine Golden Bay Beachgoers For ‘Keeping Masks On Their Chins While Drinking’

Two Golden Bay beachgoers have filmed police officers after they were fined for allegedly keeping their masks on their chin while drinking coffee and juice by themselves.

The woman who took the video said she and her boyfriend went to Golden Bay last Saturday and were sunbathing by themselves, wearing their masks and keeping their physical distance from other beachgoers.

“My boyfriend went to buy me a coffee and a juice for himself,” she said.

“Approximately 10 minutes after he came back with the drinks, I was drinking my coffee and the mask was on my chin, same as my boyfriend’s. Then I saw two police officers approaching us and I put my mask fully back on my nose and mouth, as did my boyfriend.”