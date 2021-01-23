WATCH: Superintendent Of Public Health Charmaine Gauci Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gauci, who has been hailed as a hero throughout the pandemic, took the vaccine live on the health ministry’s Facebook page.

“Well done,” Gauci told the nurse who administered the vaccine.

Gauci is just one of several public figures and role models to take the vaccine on live television in an attempt to encourage the nation to get vaccinated when it is their time.

Top virologist Chris Barbara become the first high-profile Maltese person to publicly get inoculated against the virus back in December.

