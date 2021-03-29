Who Would’ve Thought?! Malta’s Daily Infection Average Now Less Than A Third Of What It Was Pre-“Lockdown”

As if anyone on the planet needed any other proof one whole year into this global pandemic that the best way to curb infections is by adding proper restrictive measures, all they need to do is look at Malta right now. The tiny island has gone from 510 new cases over 24 hours – one of the worst daily infection averages in the world – a fortnight ago, to a mere 67 new cases yesterday. And you wouldn’t believe what changed in the meantime.

Everything about the COVID-19 pandemic has come to work in 14-day cycles. Two weeks can refer to anything from how long people should quarantine for, to how long they’re expected to fight the virus until they recover. And because of this, it usually also means it takes around two weeks for any restrictive measure (or social fuck-up) to show any significant signs of effects.

Now, just over two weeks after Malta went into a lockdown (in practically everything but the name), the country’s daily average number of infections has gone down by over 70%.

During the week of 9th March, just before Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the new restrictive measures to the nation, Malta registered 248, 510, 283, 329, 298 and 268 new daily infections.

In the last six days, those numbers dropped to 90, 101, 102, 103, 93… and 67 yesterday.

This means the average number of new daily cases went from 322 to 92… and it’s been in a near-uninterrupted downward trend for all of last week.

Meanwhile, this has allowed previously-infected patients to recover (or be considered as recovered) en masse, with Malta’s active COVID-19 cases dropping from over 3,000 two weeks ago to less than half of that yesterday.

At the same time, while it needs to be said that testing has gone down by 1,000 or more daily swabs, it also stands to reason that fewer people feeling symptoms would account for fewer people asking to be tested. Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci called for increased testing despite everything just last Friday, but when you take into account that new cases would still be much lower than what they were weeks ago if you had to scale up the testing ratios, then the good news persists.

And with Malta’s second “lockdown” doing the trick, efficiently and drastically bringing down the number of infections to more manageable numbers, it’s almost like the country’s medical experts knew what they were saying all along in begging the authorities for more restrictions.