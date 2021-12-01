With Only 0.2% Of COVID-19 Patients In ITU, Malta’s Hospital Situation Is Much Better Than Last Year  

Despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the number of patients who are receiving intensive care has remained relatively low. Today’s bulletin shows there are currently 1,213 active cases in Malta, out of whom two are receiving intensive care, equivalent to a mere 0.16% of the cases. It’s a far cry from the situation last year. On 1st December 2020, Malta’s seven-day moving average of COVID-19 patients receiving intensive care stood at 19. There were 2,086 active cases back then, placing the ITU rate at 0.9% of the total cases.

The rate of COVID-19 patients at ITU compared to the total number of active cases is therefore five times lower now than it was last year, when the vaccination drive had yet to begin. Data from Our World In Data shows that 17th March 2021, a week after Malta was placed into its second quasi-lockdown, was the country’s peak in terms of COVID-19 patients receiving intensive care. Back then, the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 patients receiving intensive care stood at 28, once again around 0.9% of the total number of active cases back then.

Data from 1st December 2020

Deaths related to the virus have also gone down drastically over the past year. Malta had recorded multiple deaths almost every day throughout November and December 2020, with the seven-day moving average of daily deaths standing at four on 1st December 2020. That figure has now plunged to zero, with no deaths since 26th November. With Malta one of the most vaccinated countries in the world and with 124,000 people already receiving a booster shot, it looks like there is reason to be cautiously optimistic. Have you received your booster shot yet?