One woman has died while testing positive for COVID-19 in Malta.

The woman was 68 years old and is the 501th COVID-19 related death on the island since the outbreak of the pandemic.

516 new cases were confirmed alongside 1,255 recoveries.

There are currently 11,561 active cases on the island.

104 people are currently in Mater Dei Hospital, with eight of them in the ITU.