Dementia Cases To Triple By 2050: Here Are 4 Ways People In Malta Can Stop It

Whilst smack dab in the middle of a pandemic, another epidemic seems to have flown under the radar, with cases of Dementia poised to triple over the next thirty years, a study found. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dementia is currently the seventh leading cause of death worldwide; as a disease, it is revered for its capacity to hasten and worsen disability in the elderly. But here’s the good news. Despite the startling findings, dementia is not an inevitable part of ageing. Strong, scientific evidence supports our individual ability to stop the disease, dead in its tracks, so long as we are able to tackle the four specific elements which lead us down the wrong path. What are they? 1. Keep your weight in check

Obesity supercharges one’s risk of developing dementia in the future, since being overweight, in its own right, is a symptom of generalized ‘inflammation’. Currently, 65% of the Maltese population are overweight, the highest in all of Europe. Inflammation is the common denominator of all chronic western diseases, from depression to cancer, to dementia. Much can be done to regulate one’s weight, and before we start stressing over the complexities of losing those pounds that have made a comfortable home within our bodies, bear in mind that the simple steps are usually the most effective. Sticking to natural whole foods, cutting out all drinks save water, moving more, sleeping better, and fasting have all been shown to elicit profound effects in one’s journey to reach a nicer number on the weighing scale. But where should we start? ‘Plant-based’ foods, like beans, fruits (particularly berry-fruits), cruciferous vegetables and greens, coloured vegetables, nuts/seeds, whole-grains, and of course, herbs and spices. The above foods are low in calories and extremely nutrient-dense. Pretty much the stuff you want to be putting in your body. Don’t complicate matters, just eat when you’re hungry. But eat good food. 2. Stop smoking

After being overweight, smoking is the greatest risk factor for developing dementia in the future. In fact, a study has found that, compared to non-smokers, smokers were at least 30% more likely to develop dementia at some stage of life. While in decline, 25% of all Maltese persons were found to be regular smokers. One in four persons. There is no easy way to say it, and making the change proves harder still, but cutting out those smokes may be the greatest gift you may give your body. Even if it’s done slowly and steadily. In fact, a gentle reduction in the number of daily cigarettes you smoke is linked to a greater likelihood that you can cut them out altogether, another study found. 3. Keep your blood sugars in check

We already touched on how terrible ‘inflammation’ is on our bodies. And diabetes is one such consequence of generalized inflammation. Today, the rates of diabetes, in Malta, are the third highest in Europe (10 % of adults over 20 years are diagnosed with it), and they continue to increase with each passing year. While there are many ways food can trigger inflammation, food is also the most powerful, naturally occurring source of anti-inflammatories. Plant foods, in particular, have powerful anti-inflammatory compounds known as ‘Polyphenols’, which are essentially nature’s secret weapon against ageing and of course, dementia. Go for the ‘rainbow’ when it comes to your selection of plant foods. Various fruits and vegetables of different colours. The colours in specific plant foods are there to indicate a different type of anti-inflammatory nutrient (because they have different pigments). And some may be more effective at combating certain diseases, than others. As far as animal foods go, foods that are high in healthy fat (like fish, seafood, nuts, and seeds) are what the brain regards as its favourite foods, and these should find a way into your bellies too. Spices also help, the greatest of which are turmeric, ginger, and rosemary. The picture below, published by Harvard Health, provides a concise overview of the foods which combat inflammation, and those which promote it. Make use of it.

Credit: Harvard Health

4. Keep your mind busy

Researchers in the US have found that reading, writing and even playing games in later life could delay the onset of dementia. Basically, anything that would constantly challenge your brain to think generally garners the evil eye from diseases like dementia. Finally, a reason to whip out those PlayStation 5 controllers. Though while bingeing on Call Of Duty may be one way to go, many people could also resort to more productive ways of keeping their thinking skills sharp. Sometimes, even by engaging in higher education. This is important, considering that another study showed that persons with lower levels of education were found to be at greater risk to develop dementia, down the line. Presently, almost half the Maltese population (46%) registers as having a ‘low level’ of education. This is defined as any person having less than two O-level qualifications. How is this relevant to Malta?