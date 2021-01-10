WATCH: Dr Viral! Dentist Behind Some Of Malta’s Most Beautiful Photos Takes To TikTok For Some Very Helpful Tips
He is behind some absolutely gorgeous photos from around Malta that you’ve probably already liked and shared on Instagram, but what you might not know is that Josef Awad is actually a dentist. Now, he’s using another social media platform to share his profession… and some very helpful tips.
Just after last Christmas, Awad – who has amassed nearly 6,000 followers on his Instagram photography account – showed up on TikTok as DrJosefAwad, promising helpful tips and FAQs courtesy of a cosmetic dentist Malta.
And while he’s only been on TikTok for a couple of weeks, Awad has already amassed thousands of views on his videos.
One of his most popular uploads has people trying to guess his degree… throwing them off with a bunch of glorious drone shots and #MaltaPorn photos.
@drjosefawadDid you get it right? ✨ ##guessmymajor ##guessmydegree ##uni ##fyp ##xyzbca♬ son original – Julien
But beyond that, Dr Awad’s content is exactly what you might expect – helpful TikToks discussing anything from lip fillers to bleeding gums.
And clear proof of the dentist-TikToker’s potential success has already manifested itself, with many of hs videos going well beyond his 673 followers.
In fact, his TikTok in Invisalign already has 18,000 views, with videos about tooth whitening and lip fillers getting more than 12,000 and 11,000 views respectively.
@drjosefawadThis is Invisalign ##invisalign ##malta ##dentistmalta♬ original sound – Josef Awad
@drjosefawadTooth Whitening Exposed 🦷 ##fyp ##xyzbca ##teethwhitening ##malta♬ original sound – Josef Awad
“Photography was my biggest teacher in cosmetic dentistry,” Awad told Lovin Malta of his two passions.
Awad – whose father is Palestinian and mother is Maltese – has lived in Malta his entire life, which is probably where the passion behind all those glorious photos of the island comes from!
“Taking macro photography of all my cases revealed to me all the tiny imperfections that I was not seeing,” the dentist continued. “Then I realized my work was not at the level I wanted it to be. That’s when I started diving deeper into more advanced techniques to achieve the results I wanted.”
“Other than that, I think there are a lot of misconceptions about dentistry in general, and there is a lot of conflicting information out there,” he continued. “I want people to have the opportunity to be properly informed about their smile and oral health.”
“I am combining information from scientific research studies and my own experience to provide these videos,” Awad said of his plans for TikTok… which are even being mirrored on Instagram. Here’s hoping he keeps them coming!