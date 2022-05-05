Education Levels Influence Obesity Rates In Malta, WHO Study Uncovers

A person’s level of education can influence their weight, a report by the World Health Organisation which examined its link across 40 countries, including Malta, has found. It found that 29% of Maltese men living with obesity were of low educational level, more than men with high (25%) and moderate (24%) levels. The same pattern was seen in Maltese women. Around 24% of women with low educational levels were living with obesity, while women with moderate (16%) and high (17%) levels scored lower rates.

The pattern wasn’t the same in all countries While education has been shown to play a role in the likelihood of being overweight, the same pattern wasn’t seen across the board. Where men were concerned, only 20 out of the 40 countries in the report had men with low educational status classed as the most obese. With women, however, the situation was very different. 35 out of 40 countries showed that women with low education were the most overweight. This link was best seen in Turkey. The report showed that 40% of Turkish women of low education were living with obesity, while women with high levels had a rate of 21%.

The same relationship was seen with children There was a greater likelihood of children being overweight if they were part of families whose parents had a lower educational status, especially in higher-income countries. To date, most efforts to combat obesity across the continent have focused on getting folks to adopt healthier behaviours. This, by way of marketing campaigns, clear food labeling, and the inclusion of nutrition and physical education are typical examples. In Malta, however, 40% and 36% of Maltese children and adolescents respectively are overweight.