First Person To Get COVID-19 Vaccine In UK Completes Treatment Cycle

At ninety-years-old Margaret Keenan, the British grandmother who became the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the UK, has now fully completed a COVID-19 treatment after taking her final booster jab.

This comes exactly 21 days (the required time between jabs for a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine) after her first injection on the 8th December.

Currently, cases around the UK are soaring, with reported new cases reaching an all-time high on Monday.

Keenan previously described receiving her first jab as “a privilege” and “the best early birthday present I could wish for” due to the fact that she would be able to spend the New Year with her friends and family after being isolated for most of 2020 due to pandemic restrictions.

In Malta, vaccinations started on the 27th December, with Infectious Diseases Unit Nurse, Rachel Grech, being the very first person in Malta to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and a nurse from Gozo becoming the first to get the jab on the sister island.

Are you excited to see someone in Malta complete the first treatment cycle as well?