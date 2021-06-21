Former PN Candidate Calls Out Marion Mizzi For Taking A Dig At Weight Loss Surgery 

In a post uploaded to Facebook yesterday, Alan Abela-Wadge called out Marion Mizzi, who runs Marion Mizzi Wellbeing, for sharing a seemingly condescending post about such surgeries.

Abela-Wadge and his wife Tiffany recently underwent gastric bypass surgery and have been sharing their experiences online in the hope of inspiring others who might be considering a similar procedure.

Former Nationalist Party candidate Alan Abela-Wagde has called out popular weight loss therapist Marion Mizzi over a post taking a dig at overweight people who undergo weight loss surgery.

“I honestly expected better from an industry leader such as yourself,” Abela-Wadge wrote. “Feel free to celebrate your clients’ successes, and I will honestly rejoice with you, but kindly refrain from dissing others’ choices”.

Abela-Wadge said that in Turkey he had not “cut his stomach” as Mizzi’s post suggested. “I did a full gastric bypass…today I weigh 65kg less. Yes, 65kg in five months.”

“Let’s celebrate successes, no matter through which avenue they were achieved without bringing down anyone else,” he said.

Gastric bypass is a type of weight loss surgery, which, while not recommended as a first option for addressing weight loss, can prove to be beneficial, especially for those who are severely overweight.

The Abela-Wadges are just two of the many Maltese people who in recent years have opted for weight loss surgery in Turkey.

Alan Abela-Wadge has posted various screenshots of messages from people saying that they had been inspired by his journey and also decided to pursue a similar course of action.

Though the procedure is becoming more popular among Maltese people, the couple have made it their mission to be as open as possible about their experience in the hope of breaking the taboo and making it easier for those in a similar situation to take the plunge.

