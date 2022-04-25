This Maltese Gym Is Opening Its Doors At A Brand New Location

Going from strength to strength, Fort Fitness is setting up shop at The Quad Central. Set to open its doors later this year, The Quad Central will be one of the few places on the Maltese islands that marry fitness and business. Fort Fitness coming to The Quad Central means that the way to a better work-life balance is being created. Incorporating health and fitness into your workday is easy when you’re at The Quad Central. Once all of the work has been done, the Fort Fitness will boast a state-of-the-art fitness studio, equipped with resistance and cardio equipment, strength training, and a fitness schedule that’s filled to the brim with diverging classes.

140 exercise machines, a three-lane indoor track, a boxing academy, and even instructor-led group classes, you will discover your passion for fitness in no time. Open to everyone, you’re still in time to make your 2022 fitness resolution a reality. Keeping up with the times, Fort Fitness has also come up with an app available to all members. Providing users with an up to date class schedule and opening hours whilst tracking their fitness activity, this app will help keep you on track. Darren Desira, Fort Fitness co-founder, says that “everything about the club – from the innovative fitness offerings to the bespoke programs – has been designed to deliver unforgettable personal and meaningful experiences. We cannot wait to welcome our first members into our home.”

Being designed to offer all the tenants a sense of beauty and serenity, The Quad Central has a gorgeous landscapes Piazza that is dedicated to amenities and receptions for offices. Together with the Fort Fitness centre, the Piazza levels will have loads of different services. With a child care centre, a greens supermarket, a Dr. Juice eatery, dry-cleaning service, a Papier stationery, and countless other restaurants and cafes, you’ll find everything in the Piazza. Getting there and finding parking is also a breeze. With a gigantic car park catering for 1,500 vehicles, countless bike racks and even a car wash to pamper your ride – you’re spoiled for choice. “This partnership with Fort Fitness further embodies our core values which are to provide the best-in-class facilities and experience for our tenants and visitors”, added Zak Fenech, Head of Sales & Marketing for The Quad Central. “We are always striving to provide the perfect work/life balance; creating an environment that is easy to reach with good public transport links and parking facilities, and where people can work and exercise in an environmentally friendly development.” Tag someone who’s looking for a new space!