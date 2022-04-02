Taħraqnix! This 100% Natural Medicine Can Keep The Burn At Bay

Burning, pain, a bitter taste in your mouth and just general discomfort all form part of the usual heartburn culprits. With the littlest thing setting it off – there are millions of ways you can treat heartburn, but how effective are they? Caused by acid reflux, eating too late in the evening, munching on a heavy meal or laying down – every little thing can cause the naturally occurring acid in your stomach to unbalance itself. That’s why having a go-to over-the-counter heartburn medicine is essential. Introducing Aboca’s latest creation – Neobianacid chewable tablets aim to counteract any acidity issues like heartburn, pain, gastroesophageal reflux and gastritis by protecting the stomach lining.

When you get heartburn the acid in your stomach eats through the protective mucus layer and attacks the stomach lining causing the painful, burning sensation known as heartburn. Unlike commonly used antacids which neutralise the stomach acid and, ironically, result in the stomach producing more acid, Neobianacid maintains the pH level in the stomach, allowing it to perform its functions normally. Useful for both prevention and cure, this innovative approach to treating acid reflux and digestive disorders works its magic by boosting the natural layer of protection already found in the stomach and oesophagus.

Quickly and effectively fighting the dreaded heartburn – these 100% natural chewable tablets can be used by almost anyone, they are even safe for pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, children over 6 years of age, and coeliacs – all of the ingredients used to formulate these tablets are sourced from organic farms. Due to the fact that Neobianacid helps strengthen the layer already found in your stomach, it is safe to use in combination with any proton pump inhibitors, under a physician’s supervision. Ready to try these new heartburn relief tablets for yourself? Ask a pharmacy near you, to get your hands on Neobianacid; the 100% natural medicine ASAP. Tag someone who is prone to ħruq ta‘ stonku!

