Malta Saw 41 Assisted Births In 2021

The Embryo Protection Authority (EPA) oversaw a total of 41 pregnancies by way of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) with the organisation managing its operations within public and private healthcare sectors.

The EPA’s hard work has garnered international commendation, particularly from the European Atlas of Fertility Treatment Policies. The entity is made up of two sub-entities, ESHRE (European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology), as well as Fertility Europe (the patients’ association).

Both gave Malta a rating of 71 %, placing Malta in the same bracket as countries like England, Sweden, Spain, Finland, and Denmark.

It is important to note that Malta surpassed countries that have been offering these services for several years before the organisation was established. Countries like Germany, Italy, Austria, Cyprus, and Ireland.

Presently, the EPA has relocated its premises, allowing for an easier means for them to meet the demands of the new year. The new site, in Ħal-Luqa, was visited by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, who thanked the entire board for their work.

This is one thing we can all get behind!