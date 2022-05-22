How Are Malta’s Elderly Dealing With The Country’s Obesity Problems?

Maltese youngsters 18 years and younger had their say on why Malta is one of the fattest countries in Europe. But what are the thoughts of Malta’s over-65 group? And how are they living? Do they even care? The answers to these questions came by way of Lovin Malta’s weight loss survey launched on 17th April 2022.

1. The elderly enjoyed eating three meals a day but were still overweight Three-quarters of respondents in the age group said that they ate three meals per day. Sometimes even less. Even though they ate less than their younger counterparts, the same amount (three-quarters) of respondents said they were overweight. “No matter what I try, I just can’t seem to lose weight,” one man said. Fruits and vegetables were practically a staple in their diet. However, so was bread and pasta. And those foods were deemed “impossible to live without”. Unlike Malta’s youngsters, the elderly were more likely to consume seafood. However, they were also big fans of meat and the odd chocolate here and there. Regardless, when the time to point fingers came, age got the blame. “My age is what stops me from losing weight.”

2. Illness inspired the elderly to start losing weight Two-thirds of over-65s taking the survey would try to shave off some pounds if they had the support, and the means to do so. “The fatter you are, the more likely you are to become ill,” one said. “I love my family, and want to enjoy their company for as long as possible. Chronic diseases that often come part and parcel with a few excess pounds were the greatest motivator behind the elderly wanting to lose weight. “I want to have a healthy lifestyle and not suffer from high blood pressure and diabetes.” “I’m trying to slim down and lose weight with a new eating plan. At 73 years of age it’s about time I get serious about it.”

3. Though some elderly folks simply enjoyed the good life Good eating is practically synonymous with a good life. I mean let’s face it – everybody loves food. Malta’s over-65s were more than keen to say so. “I feel as though I’m overweight. But I don’t care, I enjoy living good,” said one respondent. “I’m addicted to food.” Aside from water, teas, and coffees, Malta’s elderly enjoyed a tot of alcohol on a day-to-day basis, with some even saying that a meal is practically incomplete without a glass of wine. So large was their love for the sauce, that 40% of respondents said they wouldn’t give it up even if it meaned they would lose weight.

4. Exercise received mixed reviews Only a third of respondents met the World Health Organisation standards for weekly exercise. However, those that did exercise did not specify what activities they did. The WHO recommends a daily minimum of 30 minutes of brisk walking every day. Presently, in Malta, there are 72% of adults who do not even come close to meeting that threshold.