“Today, let us stand as a reminder that every day the rights of women in this country are being broken and there is no and there will be no equality until we put a stop to it,” the founder, Lara Dimitrijevic said.

Today is International Human Rights Day and this year’s theme is Equality. So the Women’s Rights Foundation (WRF) posted a sobering statement reminding us that Malta still has a long way to go until all genders are treated on par with men.

However, being a foundation focused on the struggle of women, WRF posted a status in the context of gender equality in Malta focusing on bodily autonomy and gender-based violence .

Available in more than 500 languages, it is the most translated document in the world and this year’s theme is Equality – something that most countries grapple with , with no nation having fully achieved it, especially in terms of gender, race and sexuality.

International Human Rights Day was declared by the United Nations back in 1948 with the UDHR – a milestone document that proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, colour religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property birth or other status.

“There will be no equality as long as women’s bodily autonomy, health and lives belong to the state and are governed by 170-year-old laws,” Dimitrijevic explained, referring to archaic laws like the blanket ban on abortion.

“There will be no equality as long as the legal and justice system is geared up not to trust and protect women and victims of violence but to safeguard the rights of perpetrators,” she continued.

“There will be no equality as long as women are trafficked and sold as toys for men’s pleasure.”

“There will be no equality as long as women are still seen as property of a man that can be disposed of in the most brutal ways when and if a man deems it so.”

These statements may be difficult to read since they illustrate a reality that many decide to shelter themselves from and ignore. However, it’s real.

Women (some more than others) suffer from patriarchal laws and ideologies that attempt to isolate and break them down to the point of silence.

But that won’t happen Dimitrijevic assured in her concluding statement that was both hopeful and spirited.

“The day when we will be equal might be far away, but we celebrate this year’s Human Rights Day as a reminder that we are here, we have our voices, we are standing and we will demand what is rightfully ours without an apology or reservations.”

“And we will continue to do so until we are seen and treated as equal. That’s our promise.”

What will you do to honour International Human Rights day?