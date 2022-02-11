If The Maltese Want To Reclaim Their Health, Then Perhaps They Should Start By Taking A Nap

With the state of Maltese health being what it is, many of us would be willing to receive the odd pearl of wisdom, to help get us out of the gutter. But, it may be worth noting, one trove of treasure may yet be found in the bedroom.

No, we’re not talking about that. We’re talking about sleep.

You may think ‘yeah… sure…’ but you’ll be surprised to learn that sleep is the metaphorical ‘dark knight’ that kicks the root cause of most western diseases right where it hurts.

Experts across the globe have earmarked ‘inflammation’ as the hallmark of most western diseases. The root behind diseases like diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and heart disease.

The sad truth is that in Malta, a proper night’s rest is easier said than done, with island-life often giving us the short end of the stick in that regard.

Light and noise pollution, long hours at work, and the late-night sieges on the pubs and clubs. Ring any bells?

There are also those who work nights, with the latest data showing that Malta scored the second-highest share of persons working night duties, in Europe.

We’re all victims of the culture we’re conditioned to live by. Hell, even kids suffer sleep shortages, which could be a circumstance of heavy school labours and increasing extra-curricular expectations.

The sad truth? A lack of sleep is a direct link to chronic inflammation.