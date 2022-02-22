Importation Of Lupus Medication From Non-EU Countries Causes Delays In Maltese Supply Chain

Plaquenil is an antimalarial medication used to treat lupus by preventing autoantibodies from attacking healthy cells and tissues. If a lupus patient no longer has regular access to Plaquenil and is forced to stop taking it, their symptoms may worsen.

Multiple lupus patients around Malta have been unable to get their prescription of the medication hydroxychloroquine, also known as Plaquenil, since early December 2021.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Health informed Lovin Malta that the delays in the importation of this medication were due to the fact that it is imported from a non-EU country.

Importation of medication from non-EU countries leads to a lengthened approval procedure by the Medicines Authority, which causes delays in distribution.

However, Lovin Malta has been informed that approval for the medication was issued last Thursday and the medication has been supplied to the “Pharmacy of Your Choice” scheme for distribution amongst community pharmacies.

