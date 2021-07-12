Jake Vella Will Finish 100Km Swim Inspired By Neil Agius Tomorrow Evening

The inspirational Maltese athlete Jake Vella will finish his 100km swim challenge tomorrow evening at 7pm, he wrote in a private Facebook post.

The young triathlete battles a rare condition called ROHHAD (Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic dysfunction, Hypoventilation and Autonomic Dysregulation) where his hormones cause him to be obese, no matter what he eats.

After Neil Agius’ world-breaking swim from Linosa to Malta, Vella was inspired by his hero and decided to take on the challenge of swimming 100km.