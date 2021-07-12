Jake Vella Will Finish 100Km Swim Inspired By Neil Agius Tomorrow Evening
The inspirational Maltese athlete Jake Vella will finish his 100km swim challenge tomorrow evening at 7pm, he wrote in a private Facebook post.
The young triathlete battles a rare condition called ROHHAD (Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic dysfunction, Hypoventilation and Autonomic Dysregulation) where his hormones cause him to be obese, no matter what he eats.
After Neil Agius’ world-breaking swim from Linosa to Malta, Vella was inspired by his hero and decided to take on the challenge of swimming 100km.
Well done Neil Agius for your swim.You are my inspiration. If you have strong mentally you will make everything.I…
Posted by Jake Vella on Wednesday, June 30, 2021
He said he will arrive at Inspire Car Park at 7pm, where he will be ready to take pictures at the finish. He also invites everyone to donate to the Association of Abandoned Animals.
Vella said he ‘prepared something special’ for everyone who will be there, sparking curiosity in everyone that is following his and his worthy cause.
If you’d support Jake Vella, you can follow him on social media and donate to the below numbers:
Paypal:
[email protected]
SMS:
50617350 €2.33
50618060 €4.66
50618910 €6.99
50619200 €11.66
BOV Mobile:
79730921
Share this article to support Jake Vella in his 100km swim challenge!